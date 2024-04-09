Winnipeg to Host 2025 CEBL Championship Weekend

Winnipeg will play host to the largest annual basketball celebration in Canada next year.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears and Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Tuesday the city will be home to the 2025 Championship Weekend next August.

“The basketball community in Winnipeg has demonstrated overwhelming support for the Sea Bears and the CEBL since day one, and they continue to establish Winnipeg as a basketball hotbed, quickly setting the standard for excellence in our league,” said Mike Morreale, commissioner and co-founder of the CEBL.

“The decision to award Winnipeg as host of 2025 Championship Weekend was an easy one and we can’t wait to celebrate the biggest Championship Weekend ever with our fans and partners at Canada Life Centre next summer.”

Last year marked the inaugural season for the Sea Bears, who sold out four of their home games at the downtown arena.

Tuesday’s announcement also comes with $1 million in support from the Manitoba government for the CW25 Weekend. In addition, the province is providing $450,000 over three years for the Sea Bears’s initial operations.

“From the moment we launched the team we’ve talked about building it from the ground up,” said David Asper, owner and chairman of the Sea Bears.

“Hosting the national CEBL Championship is another step in that process and I’m confident that by showcasing Canada’s top teams in a basketball festival, Winnipeg fans will once again elevate the league and the sport.”

All current and new Sea Bears’ season ticket members will receive preferred pricing and first access to CW25 tickets.

