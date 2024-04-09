Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Daniel McIntyre Area

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood that occurred early Tuesday.

Police were called to an area near Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers administered emergency medical care before he was transported to hospital in critical condition. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Edison Leslie Erskine, 46, of Winnipeg.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.