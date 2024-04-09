St. Vital Crash Sends Multiple People to Hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious crash in St. Vital that sent multiple people to hospital on Monday.

The crash between a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle happened at around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dunkirk Drive and Parkville Drive.

Police say a 41-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition. Two children in the passenger vehicle were also transported to hospital for precautionary measures. The 45-year-old driver and lone occupant of the pick-up truck remained on scene and spoke with officers.

Anyone with information or who has dash camera video footage of the incident is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).