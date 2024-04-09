Home » News » St. Vital Crash Sends Multiple People to Hospital

St. Vital Crash Sends Multiple People to Hospital

April 9, 2024 9:15 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious crash in St. Vital that sent multiple people to hospital on Monday.

The crash between a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle happened at around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dunkirk Drive and Parkville Drive.

Police say a 41-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition. Two children in the passenger vehicle were also transported to hospital for precautionary measures. The 45-year-old driver and lone occupant of the pick-up truck remained on scene and spoke with officers.

Anyone with information or who has dash camera video footage of the incident is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).


Meta has been blocking Canadian news from its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, since August 1, 2023 in response to Canada’s Online News Act. To ensure you don’t miss the local news that matters to you, please subscribe to our free daily e-mail newsletter and add ChrisD.ca to your bookmarks and smartphone home screen. You can also follow us on Google News.

Tags: Accident | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS