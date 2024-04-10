RCMP Seize Weapons, Drugs at Lac du Bonnet Home

Two men are facing charges after RCMP in Lac du Bonnet seized weapons and drugs at a home in the community last weekend.

Officers executed a search warrant just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, where they seized a shotgun with ammunition, several replica firearms, a large amount of illicit cannabis, approximately 45 grams of psilocybin, and Canadian currency. Drug trafficking paraphernalia was also seized.

A 34-year-old man, who was on a 10-year firearm prohibition, was arrested at the scene. A 20-year-old man, who sometimes resides at the home, was also arrested.

Both suspects were released with conditions pending a court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.