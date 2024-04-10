Home » News » RCMP Seize Weapons, Drugs at Lac du Bonnet Home

RCMP Seize Weapons, Drugs at Lac du Bonnet Home

April 10, 2024 1:46 PM | News


Lac du Bonnet Seizure

Items seized by Manitoba RCMP at a home in Lac du Bonnet on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Two men are facing charges after RCMP in Lac du Bonnet seized weapons and drugs at a home in the community last weekend.

Officers executed a search warrant just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, where they seized a shotgun with ammunition, several replica firearms, a large amount of illicit cannabis, approximately 45 grams of psilocybin, and Canadian currency. Drug trafficking paraphernalia was also seized.

A 34-year-old man, who was on a 10-year firearm prohibition, was arrested at the scene. A 20-year-old man, who sometimes resides at the home, was also arrested.

Both suspects were released with conditions pending a court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.


Meta has been blocking Canadian news from its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, since August 1, 2023 in response to Canada’s Online News Act. To ensure you don’t miss the local news that matters to you, please subscribe to our free daily e-mail newsletter and add ChrisD.ca to your bookmarks and smartphone home screen. You can also follow us on Google News.

Tags: Crime | Drugs | Manitoba | Marijuana | RCMP

TRENDING VIDEOS