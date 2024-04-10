Four Charged in Southern Manitoba Child Exploitation Investigation

Mounties have arrested and charged several men in southern Manitoba with child pornography-related offences.

RCMP executed five search warrants over eight days at the end of March, where they also removed three children under six years of age from situations where they were being sexually abused and exploited.

Three different southern Manitoba communities were involved, which RCMP are not identifying to protect the identity of the victims.

Police also found tens of thousands of child pornography images as part of their investigation.

Four men, aged 37, 40, 42, and 56, were arrested. They all face child pornography charges, including one of the suspects who has also been charged with making child pornography.

“This is four arrests and three children removed from traumatic situations in a span of only 10 days,” said Corporal Gord Olson of the RCMP ICE Unit.

“I wish I could say that this is a success, and it absolutely is in terms of getting these kids to safety, but it is really a drop in the bucket when it comes to the material we seized. I know people will be surprised at how much child sexual abuse and exploitation material we encountered, but the truth is, this problem is prolific. It is in every community, and so many children are affected by it. We continue to do everything we can to combat child exploitation and encourage parents to be mindful of how your children are engaging on social media.”

RCMP continue to investigate.