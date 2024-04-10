Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties Return for Jets’ Playoffs

The streets of Winnipeg will soon be turned into a Whiteout as the Winnipeg Jets embark on their 2024 Stanley Cup playoff run.

The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties are officially returning for every Jets’ playoff home game at Canada Life Centre.

The street parties will again be hosted on Donald Street between Portage Avenue and Honourary Dale Hawerchuk Way (Graham Avenue) adjacent to the downtown arena. Party gates will open two hours before puck drop to accommodate up to 5,000 fans.

“Our fans have made the Street Parties part of the Winnipeg Whiteout legacy. We are thrilled to again play a part in providing a community gathering spot for fans to share their passion and excitement for our Winnipeg Jets, and celebrate their pride in our city,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president, venues and entertainment at True North Sports + Entertainment.

What to expect

Three large screens will broadcast the Jets games throughout the Street Party footprint with additional entertainment, including guest hosts and DJs.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site from a variety of food trucks and concession stands.

The Winnipeg Jets promo team will be on-site with prizes and giveaways, and fans can pick up Whiteout merchandise at the Jets Gear kiosk.

Tickets for the Whiteout Street Parties will be $10, with $5 of the ticket price going to United Way Winnipeg. The proceeds of the 2019 and 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties raised more than $212,000 for community agencies including N’Dinawemak – Our Relatives’ Place, Main Street Project, Velma’s House, Astum Api Niikinaahk, and the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

The Manitoba government will provide $75,000 in funding per playoff round to support the parties, while Economic Development Winnipeg will allocate $50,000.

A site map and more information about the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties can be found at wpgwhiteoutstreetparty.ca.

Watch Wednesday’s announcement: