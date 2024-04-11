Home » News » Serious Crash in East St. Paul Sends 5 People to Hospital

Serious Crash in East St. Paul Sends 5 People to Hospital

April 11, 2024 3:45 PM | News


East St. Paul Crash

The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash on Raleigh Street in East St. Paul on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (FACEBOOK)

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a serious crash in East St. Paul that sent several people to hospital on Wednesday.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Raleigh Street at around 8:15 p.m.

Witnesses told police they were two vehicles, a grey Nissan pickup truck and a grey Ram 1500, speeding and driving erratically. It was reported that they may have been racing or chasing each other.

The vehicles collided on Raleigh Street just south of Pritchard Farm Road.

East St. Paul Crash

Surveillance video shows two vehicles involved in a serious crash in East St. Paul on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (@WORLDLY_RELIEF_5191 / REDDIT)

The driver of the Nissan, a 29-year-old man and the occupants in the other vehicle, men, 37, 30 and 26 and a 23-year-old woman, were all taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video of the crash was posted to social media, showing flames coming from one of the vehicles before they both rolled multiple times.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or have additional information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at (204) 482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

No charges have been laid at this time and RCMP continue to investigate.


