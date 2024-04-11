Catcher Kevin Garcia Rejoins Goldeyes for 2024 Season

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed catcher Kevin Garcia for the 2024 season.

Garcia is a familiar name to Winnipeg baseball fans, having previously spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Goldeyes.

The 31-year-old California native rejoins the Fish after spending the past three seasons in the Mexican League with the Pericos de Puebla, the Acereros de Monclova, and the Aguila de Veracruz.

Garcia played 127 games for Winnipeg over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, combing for a .246 batting average with 18 doubles, five home runs, and 51 runs batted in. His 2018 campaign was cut short by a knee injury suffered June 30 – at a time when he had thrown out a league-leading 50% of the baserunners attempting to steal against him.

“Kevin is excited to come back to Winnipeg and be a part of this team,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. “Adding a guy like him with as much experience as he has will be a great asset to our pitching staff and clubhouse. Between him and Rob Emery I feel great about our catching situation, and I am sure our pitchers will be happy to have catchers they trust behind the plate.”

Winnipeg now has 20 players under contract for the 2024 season.