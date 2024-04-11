Home » News » Man Dies After Driving Wrong Way on Perimeter Highway

Man Dies After Driving Wrong Way on Perimeter Highway

April 11, 2024 3:18 PM | News


One person was killed early Thursday in a crash involving a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the Perimeter Highway.

The crash happened at around 4:40 a.m. near Lagimodiere Boulevard.

RCMP initially received a call about a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lane. Shortly after, a second call reported a crash at the same location.

Police say a pickup truck had been travelling in the wrong lane when the driver crossed over the median from the eastbound lanes and then crossed the westbound lanes, colliding with a concrete divider. Officers arrived to find the pickup truck in the westbound lane and believe speed was a factor.

The 34-year-old Winnipeg man driving the truck was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate.


