Winnipeg Blue Bombers Reports $5.7M Operating Profit in 2023

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Thursday an annual operating profit of $5.7 million for the 2023 season.

Wade Miller, the club’s president and CEO, credited the Blue Bombers‘ loyal supporters for the financial success, with revenue totalling $50.5 million, a notable increase of 11.2% from the previous year. Gate receipts reached $15.1 million, while game day, merchandise, and concessions revenue hit $11.5 million.

The club allocated $6 million towards the capital fund and operating reserve, ending the year with balances of $9.6 million and $6.6 million, respectively. However, an impairment loss of $1.25 million was recorded on the loan receivable from Valour FC Inc.

Miller emphasized the club’s commitment to stadium improvements, with funds earmarked for the replacement of stadium turf ahead of the 2024 season.

“The Winnipeg Football Club has a strong history of profitability,” Miller said. “Our stakeholders from our fans to corporate partners continue to play a critical role in the success of our club, both on and off the field.”