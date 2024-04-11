Two Charged in Seasons of Tuxedo Carjackings

Winnipeg police have arrested two people, including a youth, after a robbery and carjacking in the city’s southwest.

Police were called early Tuesday evening to a parking lot in the 700 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway for the report of a carjacking.

Officers found a woman fleeing from the area and arrested her without incident at around 5:20 p.m.

According to police, two suspects approached an occupied vehicle in the parking lot, pulled the 52-year-old female victim from the vehicle to the ground, and physically assaulted her.

Shortly before the incident, both suspects approached a 77-year-old victim getting into his vehicle in a nearby parking lot located in the same block. One of the suspects assaulted him while demanding personal property and unsuccessfully attempted to pull him from the vehicle. During the assault, the second suspect entered the vehicle searching for items to steal.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue. The teen and a 32-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, face multiple charges.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.