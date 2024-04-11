Home » News » Woman Stabbed Waiting for Bus in Osborne Village

Woman Stabbed Waiting for Bus in Osborne Village

April 11, 2024 9:29 AM | News


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

WINNIPEG — A woman is recovering after being stabbed while waiting for a bus in the city’s Osborne Village area on Monday.

Police say the victim, in her 30s, was waiting at a bus shelter at River Ave. and Osborne St. at around 7 p.m. when a man approached her. The suspect was also waiting for a bus and engaged in a verbal argument with the woman. As the argument escalated, the victim was punched in the face and then stabbed as the suspect wrestled with the bag she was holding.

The victim boarded another bus for safety, contacted police, and the suspect was located nearby and taken into custody in possession of a knife.

A 48-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges.

He was released pending a future court date.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


