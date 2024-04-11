Winnipeg’s Spring Cleanup to Begin Sunday

Winnipeg streets will begin to rid themselves of winter’s dirt and dust beginning this weekend.

The city’s annual spring cleanup will begin on Sunday, with the annual yard waste program starting the week of April 29.

Crews will tackle their cleanup tasks over the next six weeks, including on roadways, bridges, sidewalks, and pathways. Boulevards and medians on major routes and litter and debris in city parks will also be addressed.

More than 300 pieces of equipment and approximately 500 workers are involved in the cleanup effort.

No parking signs will be posted in advance and drivers are advised to monitor their area to avoid being ticketed or towed.

For more information, visit Winnipeg.ca/springcleanup and check the address lookup tool to see when your street will be cleaned.