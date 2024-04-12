Trio Arrested After Drugs, Weapons Seized from Brandon Home

Brandon police have arrested three people after seizing drugs and weapons at a home on Madison Street on Thursday.

Police seized 250 grams of cocaine, $1,200 cash, a stolen .22 calibre handgun and numerous weapons including a pellet gun, taser, batons and bear spray.

A 21-year-old woman and two men, aged 20 and 24, are facing numerous weapons and drug-related charges.

The investigation is continuing.