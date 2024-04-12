Drug Charges Laid After Crash on Manitoba Highway

Manitoba RCMP have charged two people after responding to a single-vehicle crash near Brunkild on Wednesday.

Police responded to Highway 3 just after 8 a.m. when a vehicle was being towed out of the northwest ditch. It’s believed the driver hit the ditch at around 1 a.m.

The man driving the vehicle appeared to be impaired and a woman was located sleeping in the backseat, according to police. Officers searched the vehicle after illegal cigarettes were located on the driver. Police also found crack, cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

A 43-year-old Steinbach man and a 21-year-old RM of Ste. Anne woman were arrested and face drug-related charges.

A roadside screening test on the driver returned a positive result for cocaine. Additional charges are pending. The driver also had his licence revoked.

Both suspects were released pending a court date.