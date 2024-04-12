Motorcycle Ride for Dad Fundraising Campaign Underway

WINNIPEG — The 16th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad is fast approaching and fundraising efforts are well underway.

The six-week prostate cancer awareness and education campaign kicked off Friday in advance of next month’s big ride on Saturday, May 25.

“Today we start the countdown to Ride Day and the 16th Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad fighting prostate cancer,” said Moe Sabourin, co-chair, MRFD.

“Over the next six weeks, our organizing committee and media partners are focused on informing Manitobans about prostate cancer, and the importance of early detection.”

Last year’s ride raised $605,000 for the Genomic Centre for Prostate Cancer Research and Manitoba Prostate Cancer Support Group representing Manitoba prostate cancer researchers.

The 2024 Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad starts at Earls Polo Park and continues with a police-escorted parade west on Portage Avenue to Assiniboia Downs, then on to Selkirk, Gimli and back for the wind-up event at Cowboys, Canad Inns Windsor Park.

2024 MRFDcelebrity ride captains are Winnipeg Blue Bomber Adam Bighill, Ottawa Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce, 92.1 CITI’s Poncho Parker, and Manitoba motocross champions the Ferguson sisters — Ciel, Téa, Ani and Katrine.

Riders and pledge donors can register online at ridefordad.ca/manitoba.