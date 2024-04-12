Home » News » New Charges in South Winnipeg Break-In Spree

New Charges in South Winnipeg Break-In Spree

April 12, 2024 9:56 AM | News


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police have arrested two more people as part of an investigation into a series of break-ins in the south Pembina Highway area.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Fort Richmond, where they arrested a second suspect, as well as another individual.

Police seized two laptops, including one that was stolen from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Pembina Highway on February 16, along with another reported stolen in March 2019.

Officers also found hundreds of stolen identity documents and financial securities, along with an air-powered rifle (contrary to weapons orders).

Heather Alyson Smith, 38, of Winnipeg, has been charged with 16 break-and-enter and theft-related offences.

Cheyne Keeper, 40, of Winnipeg, has been charged with weapons-related offences.

Both suspects remain in custody.

Winnipeg police are encouraging the public to record serial numbers for personal items such as vehicles/trailers, leisure sports items, power tools and bicycles.


