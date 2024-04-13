Sea Bears Restoring Downtown Winnipeg Basketball Courts

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have spearheaded an effort to restore two basketball courts in the city’s downtown.

The CEBL team has partnered with Buckets and Borders and Payworks on the Mayfair Project to remove social barriers and encourage community youth to participate in the sport.

“We’re honoured to have the opportunity to get more kids into the game of basketball and provide safer spaces for them to learn, grow and play,” said Jason Smith, president of the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the Sea Bears out to the Mayfair and St. John’s courts this summer, and connecting with youth at these great community spaces.”

The court at the corner of River Avenue and Donald Street will be refurbished with new backboards, standards and rims. A second, completely new, court will be added next to it to expand access to basketball in the area. A local Winnipeg artist will eventually complete a full on-court mural to complete the downtown space.

The court is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 5. The organizations will hold a grand opening on Sunday, July 7 to celebrate with the community.

The Sea Bears made headlines earlier this week when the league announced the city will play host to the Winnipeg Championship Weekend in 2025.