Police Investigating Overnight Stabbing in St. James

Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing in the St. James area that sent one person to hospital early Sunday.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of St. James Street just after midnight for a report of a fight and stabbing.

Police located one man with a serious lower-body injury. Officers applied a tourniquet before paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

A second man was also injured, but his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police say the incident began when a group of people became involved in an altercation, which escalated to someone using an edged weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).