Man Charged in Serious East St. Paul Crash: RCMP

April 15, 2024 4:01 PM | News


East St. Paul Crash

The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash on Raleigh Street in East St. Paul on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (FACEBOOK)

Manitoba RCMP have charged one of the two drivers involved in a serious crash in East St. Paul last week.

Five people were injured on the evening of April 10 in a two-vehicle crash on Raleigh Street, sending two pickup trucks into a water-filled ditch.

Police say the crash happened following a pre-arranged meeting to sell an item. The meeting escalated into a physical altercation between the occupants of both vehicles, which led to one vehicle chasing the other and causing the crash.

Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles, a grey Nissan pickup truck and a grey Ram 1500, speeding and driving erratically.

The driver of the Nissan pickup truck, a 30-year-old Winnipeg man, has been arrested on four counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and four counts of assault with a weapon. He was released for a future court date.

The four people in the Ram pickup truck, all from Winnipeg, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Whenever you are meeting to conduct a transaction with unknown individuals, we encourage you to choose a safe place to meet,” said Staff Sergeant Mitch Tkachuk of the Selkirk RCMP.

“There are safe exchange zones throughout the province. Choose a well-lighted, highly populated area, and try not to go by yourself. Never enter another vehicle to complete a transaction. Always have a method of removing yourself from the situation if it becomes necessary to do so.”

RCMP continue to investigate.


