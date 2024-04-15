Sea Bears Sign Winnipegger Jarred Ogungbemi-Jackson

It’s a homecoming for Jarred Ogungbemi-Jackson.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed the homegrown international basketball athlete for the 2024 CEBL season.

“Playing professionally in my hometown where I was born and raised is a dream come true and something I never knew would be possible,” Ogungbemi-Jackson said in a release on Monday.

“I can’t wait to play in front of my friends and family and this amazing fanbase. I plan to bring my leadership, my talent and competitiveness to help us compete at the highest level every night.”

Most recently, the skilled guard averaged 18.9 points per game for Tsmoki-Minsk, good for third in the VTB United League, often considered one of the top five international leagues.

Before going pro, Ogungbemi-Jackson led his Garden City Collegiate Gophers to back-to-back provincial titles. He would later go on to play his post-secondary ball with the Calgary Dinos.

Ogungbemi-Jackson is now the seventh professional player and sixth Canadian signed by the Sea Bears this season.

Winnipeg opens training camp May 13 at Sport Manitoba in Winnipeg before they head to Saskatchewan to take on the Rattlers on May 22. The team’s home opener is slated for May 24 at Canada Life Centre against the defending CEBL champions, the Scarborough Shooting Stars.