Manitoba Offers $300 Rebate for Security Upgrades at Homes and Small Businesses

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitobans will soon be able to apply for rebates for security upgrades at their homes and small businesses.

The $300 rebate, announced in the recent provincial budget, will be available for items including security cameras, motion detectors and reinforced doors.

Ongoing subscriptions or monthly fees for alarm systems are not eligible.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says people will be able to apply for the rebate starting in June, and it will cover equipment purchased as far back as last September.

People with multiple homes or business locations will only be eligible to apply for equipment at one place.

Wiebe says crime and security were top issues in the provincial election campaign last year.