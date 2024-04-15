Home » News » Pinawa Man Killed in Crash in RM of Lac du Bonnet

Pinawa Man Killed in Crash in RM of Lac du Bonnet

April 15, 2024 11:40 AM | News


Manitoba RCMP say a 43-year-old Pinawa man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the RM of Lac du Bonnet.

Police responded to the scene at Highway 11 and Peterson Crescent at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers located a deceased man in the bush outside of the vehicle. Nobody else was found nearby during a search of the surrounding area.

RCMP have determined the northbound vehicle was travelling on Highway 11 at a high rate of speed when the driber missed the bend in the road, entering the ditch and striking an approach. The impact caused the vehicle to go airborne into the wooded area. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

RCMP continue to investigate.


