Winnipeg Firefighters Battle Two Sunday Blazes

Winnipeg firefighters responded to a pair of Sunday fires that luckily didn’t result in any injuries.

The first occurred just after 3 p.m. at a one-and-a-half-storey house in the 500 block of Flora Avenue.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the structure and launched an exterior attack. They were later able to enter the home and the fire was declared under control by 4 p.m.

One cat was safely rescued from the home.

In a second incident Sunday, firefighters were called to a commercial building in the first 100 block of Milner Avenue at around 8:23 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the yard behind the structure containing burning building materials.

Crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to other nearby buildings. The fire was brought under control just before 9 p.m.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation. No damage estimates are available.