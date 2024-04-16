Burt Block Parties Returning to Downtown Winnipeg

Downtown Winnipeg’s biggest concert series is returning this summer with four packed nights of live music.

The Burt Block Parties will run August 22-25 and include headliners Blue Rodeo, Arkells, Headstones, and Tom Cochrane.

The events will take place outside the Burton Cummings Theatre with room for up to 4,000 fans each night. New this year, full festival passes are available for fans who want to rock out at all Burt Block Party shows.

“We’re thrilled to announce four nights of live music outside in downtown Winnipeg this August,” said Ruben Ramalheiro, director of live entertainment for True North Sports + Entertainment.

“Burt Block Parties have become a beloved tradition, where our city comes together to revel in the performances of their favourite bands against the stunning backdrop of our Winnipeg skyline. Each year we fine-tune and enhance this event, and we’re eagerly anticipating everyone’s enjoyment of what we’ve prepared for this year.”

Confirmed acts:

Thurs. Aug. 22 – Blue Rodeo, Skydiggers, Indian City, and guests.

Fri. Aug. 23 – Arkells, July Talk, The Blue Stones, The Haileys.

Sat. Aug. 24 – Headstones, I Mother Earth, and guests.

Sun. Aug. 25 – Tom Cochrane, Streetheart, Sass Jordan, and guests.

Early bird ticket pricing will include a $30 per ticket discount beginning Friday, April 19 at Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. that day starting at $59.50 plus fees. The presale will run until Wednesday, May 1.

Festival goers will enjoy a fully licensed site, food trucks, and vendors curated to add to the festival atmosphere.