Thieves Steal $70K in iPhones from Manitoba Store

Manitoba RCMP are looking for three suspects after more than $70,000 in Apple iPhones were stolen from a Portage la Prairie store.

The brazen theft happened during operating hours on March 10 at a business on Sissons Drive.

Police say two men and a woman entered the store and went to the electronics area. The female suspect distracted the employee, while the other two suspects broke into a locked cabinet. Police say within only minutes, approximately 60 iPhones were stolen. The theft wasn’t discovered until the following morning.

Police believe the incident is related to three other similar thefts that occurred within the last month in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Brooks, Alberta, and Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at (204) 857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.