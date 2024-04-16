Launch Coworking Plans New Downtown Location

WINNIPEG — A new coworking space dedicated to accommodating remote workers and entrepreneurs will soon open in downtown Winnipeg.

Launch Coworking is opening its third city location near True North Square. The office space will be located on the second and third floors of 185 Carlton Street across from the RBC Convention Centre.

A presence in the downtown core builds on the company’s two other Winnipeg locations at 200-1460 Chevrier Boulevard in Fort Garry, and Launch Exchange, located at 500-167 Lombard Avenue in the Grain Exchange Building.

“We’re thrilled to more than double our footprint in Winnipeg with the opening of Launch True North Square this spring,” said Jason Abbott, founder and CEO of Launch Coworking.

“This marks a significant milestone for our brand as we continue to define the coworking experience and foster a vibrant community of startups, non-profits, professionals, small teams, and enterprise organizations.”

Launch True North Square will span 14,600 square feet and offer flexible desks to dedicated offices, including micro offices, team suites and a studio suite, catering to diverse member needs.

“We’re excited to welcome Launch True North Square to the heart of downtown,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. “How people work is changing and Launch Coworking offers all the amenities of a high-quality office space and a chance for people to be part of the downtown community no matter what part of the city they live in.”

A grand opening date will be announced on the company’s website.