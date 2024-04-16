Home » News » Teens Charged in Manitoba Hockey Hazing Incident

Teens Charged in Manitoba Hockey Hazing Incident

April 16, 2024 1:02 PM | News


Manitoba RCMP have arrested three teen boys in relation to a hazing incident involving a hockey team from the Pembina Valley area.

Police say there were two separate incidents of hazing including five victims, aged 15 to 16, who were rookies on the team.

The first incident occurred in November 2023 with the second in January 2024. Both incidents occurred at a Winnipeg hotel while the high school hockey team was in the city to play in tournaments. All of those involved in the incidents are male and players on the team.

Three 17-year-old boys were arrested on Monday. Two of the boys face charges of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement. The third teen faces charges of sexual assault and assault.

“We have worked closely with the schools, the Prairie Spirit School Division, and coaches to determine what took place and to progress the investigation,” said Tara Seel, media relations officer with the Manitoba RCMP.

“This type of behaviour — violent and humiliating initiations — is unacceptable and is going to result in criminal charges for the three male youth involved.”

The three suspects were released with a court appearance scheduled in Winnipeg for June 10, 2024.


