Sawed-Off Shotgun Found on Shore of Lake Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after an old sawed-off shotgun was recently found on the shore of Lake Winnipeg.

Police received a call on the afternoon of April 13 after a 12-year-old girl located the gun while she and her family were cleaning the beach near their cottage. The discovery was made near North Lake Street and Vaughan Avenue at around 12:35 p.m.

Gimli RCMP officers attended the scene and seized the firearm, which was rusted shut. Mounties took precautions not knowing if it was loaded, but later disassembled it at the detachment, where it was determined not to be loaded.

RCMP are investigating where the gun came from and whether it’s connected to any criminal activity.