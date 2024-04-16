Home » News » Sawed-Off Shotgun Found on Shore of Lake Winnipeg

Sawed-Off Shotgun Found on Shore of Lake Winnipeg

April 16, 2024 10:46 AM | News


Gimli Beach Gun

A sawed-off shotgun was found on the shore of Lake Winnipeg on April 13, 2024. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after an old sawed-off shotgun was recently found on the shore of Lake Winnipeg.

Police received a call on the afternoon of April 13 after a 12-year-old girl located the gun while she and her family were cleaning the beach near their cottage. The discovery was made near North Lake Street and Vaughan Avenue at around 12:35 p.m.

Gimli RCMP officers attended the scene and seized the firearm, which was rusted shut. Mounties took precautions not knowing if it was loaded, but later disassembled it at the detachment, where it was determined not to be loaded.

RCMP are investigating where the gun came from and whether it’s connected to any criminal activity.


