Charges Laid After Stolen Property, Drugs Seized in Lac du Bonnet

April 17, 2024 1:26 PM | News


Lac du Bonnet Seizure

Items seized by Manitoba RCMP in Lac du Bonnet on April 15, 2024. (RCMP HANDOUT)

A Winnipeg man has been charged after Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant in Lac du Bonnet on Monday.

Police were investigating several break-and-enters in the area when they searched a home on Apsit Road.

Officers recovered stolen property as well as seized approximately 70 grams of crystal methamphetamine, six grams of cocaine and other drug-related paraphernalia.

David Wagner, 45, has been charged with two counts of break and enter. Police say further charges are anticipated.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate.


