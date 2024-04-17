Charges Laid After Stolen Property, Drugs Seized in Lac du Bonnet

A Winnipeg man has been charged after Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant in Lac du Bonnet on Monday.

Police were investigating several break-and-enters in the area when they searched a home on Apsit Road.

Officers recovered stolen property as well as seized approximately 70 grams of crystal methamphetamine, six grams of cocaine and other drug-related paraphernalia.

David Wagner, 45, has been charged with two counts of break and enter. Police say further charges are anticipated.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate.