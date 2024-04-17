Home » News » Salvation Army Adds 80 Beds to Winnipeg Shelter

April 17, 2024 9:22 AM | News


Salvation Army Winnipeg Centre of Hope

The Salvation Army Winnipeg Centre of Hope, 180 Henry Avenue. (THE SALVATION ARMY PRAIRIE DIVISION)

WINNIPEG — The Salvation Army has added 80 more beds to address the influx of asylum seekers in Winnipeg.

The organization said on Wednesday the additional space will relieve pressure on the Centre of Hope emergency shelter, which houses more than 400 people on an average night. Of those, approximately 120 are refugees.

“We have created additional space for the second time in six months to address the increase in people accessing our emergency shelter services,” said Mark Stewart, executive director of Winnipeg’s Centre of Hope.

“We have created a space where newcomers can find safety, culturally appropriate care, and community with others in a shared situation.”

According to data from the Salvation Army, refugees arriving in Winnipeg have increased by more than 400% since January 2023.

The Centre for Hope, located at 180 Henry Avenue, is staffed 24 hours a day. Clients have access to caseworkers, resources, and three meals a day served onsite.


