Home » Entertainment » CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Burt Block Party

CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Burt Block Party

April 18, 2024 8:10 AM | Entertainment


Contest Alert Stripe

Burt Block Party

After an incredibly successful 2023 event, Burt Block Parties return this summer for four exciting nights in downtown Winnipeg. The concerts will have up to 4,000 fans rocking outside the Burton Cummings Theatre between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue in a fully licensed site with activations, bars, and food trucks to complement the live music.

ChrisD.ca wants to send you to the party August 22-25! We’re giving away a pair (2 tickets) of full festival 4-day passes.

Who’s performing?

  • Thurs. Aug. 22 – Blue Rodeo, Skydiggers, Indian City, and guests.
  • Fri. Aug. 23 – Arkells, July Talk, The Blue Stones, The Haileys.
  • Sat. Aug. 24 – Sloan, Headstones, I Mother Earth, and guests.
  • Sun. Aug. 25 – Tom Cochrane, Streetheart, Sass Jordan, and guests.

Burt Block Party tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster. Use password PARTY for the presale.

Enter now!

"*" indicates required fields

Name*
Join our contest email club
Get notified each time we have a new contest. Don't worry, we'll only email you when there's another giveaway.
Follow @ChrisDca on Twitter and like us on Facebook for more chances to win!
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.


Meta has been blocking Canadian news from its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, since August 1, 2023 in response to Canada’s Online News Act. To ensure you don’t miss the local news that matters to you, please subscribe to our free daily e-mail newsletter and add ChrisD.ca to your bookmarks and smartphone home screen. You can also follow us on Google News.

Tags: Burton Cummings Theatre | Concert | Contest | Music | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS