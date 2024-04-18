Home » News » Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery Returns with Six Grand Prizes

Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery Returns with Six Grand Prizes

April 18, 2024 11:49 AM | News


Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery

Jonathon Lyon, HSC Foundation president and CEO, Karen Fowler, president and CEO of St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, and Stefano Grande, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba. The 2024 Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery is back for another year.

WINNIPEG — Three of Manitoba’s largest hospitals have teamed up for the annual Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery with six grand prize packages.

The lottery launched on Thursday in support of the St. Boniface Hospital, Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, and HSC Winnipeg Children’s Hospital.

“The Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery is a shining example of the impact Manitobans have when we come together in support of a common cause,” said Jonathon Lyon, HSC Foundation president and CEO.

“Your contributions play a key role in advancing medical innovation, improving patient outcomes, and saving lives. Thank you for your continued commitment to our shared vision of compassionate patient care for all.”

Funds raised from this year’s Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery will be directed toward improving patient care, funding research, and purchasing specialized equipment and technology.

Grand prizes include brand-new homes in Oak Bluff, Winnipeg, and West St. Paul, a waterfront home in West Kelowna or a two-bedroom Winnipeg condo. The winner can also choose $1.25 million in tax-free cash.

Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery tickets cost 1 for $100, 2 for $175, 4 for $300 and 8 for $500. Tickets and more information are available by visiting trihospitaldream.com. Each ticket purchased before midnight on May 9 will include a chance to win the spring bonus worth more than $51,000.


Meta has been blocking Canadian news from its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, since August 1, 2023 in response to Canada’s Online News Act. To ensure you don’t miss the local news that matters to you, please subscribe to our free daily e-mail newsletter and add ChrisD.ca to your bookmarks and smartphone home screen. You can also follow us on Google News.

Tags: Charity | Children's Hospital Foundation | Health | Lottery | St. Boniface Hospital | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS