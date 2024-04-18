Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery Returns with Six Grand Prizes

WINNIPEG — Three of Manitoba’s largest hospitals have teamed up for the annual Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery with six grand prize packages.

The lottery launched on Thursday in support of the St. Boniface Hospital, Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, and HSC Winnipeg Children’s Hospital.

“The Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery is a shining example of the impact Manitobans have when we come together in support of a common cause,” said Jonathon Lyon, HSC Foundation president and CEO.

“Your contributions play a key role in advancing medical innovation, improving patient outcomes, and saving lives. Thank you for your continued commitment to our shared vision of compassionate patient care for all.”

Funds raised from this year’s Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery will be directed toward improving patient care, funding research, and purchasing specialized equipment and technology.

Grand prizes include brand-new homes in Oak Bluff, Winnipeg, and West St. Paul, a waterfront home in West Kelowna or a two-bedroom Winnipeg condo. The winner can also choose $1.25 million in tax-free cash.

Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery tickets cost 1 for $100, 2 for $175, 4 for $300 and 8 for $500. Tickets and more information are available by visiting trihospitaldream.com. Each ticket purchased before midnight on May 9 will include a chance to win the spring bonus worth more than $51,000.