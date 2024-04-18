Man Dead Following Assault in Winnipeg’s North End

Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was assaulted in the North End early Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street at around 3:18 a.m. and began providing emergency medical care to the victim. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.