Former Winnipeg UPS Worker Rearrested in Nearly $2M iPhone Scheme

Winnipeg police have rearrested a former UPS worker who allegedly stole thousands of Apple iPhones and resold them for profit.

Orville Beltrano, 30, was arrested on Wednesday after police discovered proceeds from the sales were partially used to buy a house valued at more than $600,000.

Beltrano was already facing earlier charges after his arrest in January of this year. Police allege the large-scale thefts were orchestrated while the suspect was on the job at a UPS warehouse and spanned the period between September 2023 and mid-January 2024.

In total, the suspect is alleged to have stolen in-transit Apple electronics valued at approximately $1.4 million USD (approximately $2 million CAD). Police say he resold the items through online classified websites.

Search warrants at a Winnipeg home and in a personal vehicle turned up a stolen laptop, cellular phone, and Canadian funds determined to be from the sale of stolen property.

In March, police also learned the suspect had deposited more than $900,000 in Canadian funds into personal accounts and used some of the proceeds to purchase a Winnipeg home.

Beltrano, who was released pending a court appearance, now faces several additional charges, including laundering proceeds of crime.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-2426 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).