Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain Receiving Funding Boost

The Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain in St. Boniface is receiving a major funding boost from the province.

Premier Wab Kinew and Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Minister Glen Simard made the announcement Friday.

“After more than a decade of funding freezes, our government is committed to supporting Manitoba’s arts and cultural organizations with new and ongoing funding that creates good jobs and a vibrant Manitoba,” said Kinew.

The CCFM annual funding has been frozen since 2011 at $419,000. As part of the Manitoba government’s recent 2024 budget, it is increasing CCFM’s operating budget by $387,000 for a total annual investment of $806,000.

The centre supports francophone organizations that provide cultural services and programs. It also plays an integral role in connecting, promoting, sponsoring and offering cultural and artistic activities in French for all Manitobans. The centre also provides educational and visual arts programming and features an art gallery, restaurant and concert halls.

