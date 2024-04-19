Ginuwine Added to Tacos and Tequila Festival Lineup

R&B singer Ginuwine has been added to this summer’s Tacos and Tequila Festival lineup in Winnipeg.

Known for his 1996 debut single, “Pony,” Ginuwine joins hip-hop artists such as Lil Jon, Chingy, Chamillionaire, Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, DJ Ashton Martin and others.

The festival is set for Saturday, July 27 at Blue Cross Park, home of the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The 18+ event will not only feature the best of ’90s and 2000s hip-hop but the city’s best taco chefs, hand-crafted margaritas, a tequila tasting lounge, lucha libre wrestling, chihuahua beauty pageant, salsa and queso competition, art installations, photo-ops and other activations.

The Winnipeg event runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through tacosandtequilawinnipeg.com.