Winnipeg Jets Release Round 1 Playoff Schedule, Start Sunday

The Winnipeg Jets will open the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on home ice Sunday evening.

The Jets will face the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre beginning at 6 p.m. CT.

Game two will see the Jets and Avalanche clash again on Tuesday, April 23. Game time is a late start at 8:30 p.m. CT.

The two clubs will then travel to Denver and play game three at Ball Arena on Friday, April 26 at 9 p.m. CT and game four on Sunday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

If necessary, game five will take place at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, April 30. Game Six, if needed, is scheduled at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 2 and if the series requires a game seven, it will take place at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, May 4. Start times of those games have not been decided.

Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties are planned for the Jets’ home games. Tickets are available online.

The Jets ended their NHL regular season on Thursday night at home with a 4-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks.