Woman Injured in Crash with Semi Truck on Henderson Highway

A 33-year-old Winnipeg woman was seriously injured Thursday after being struck by a semi truck.

Police say the woman was on foot at around 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Henderson Highway when the crash happened.

According to police, the woman walked in front of the northbound truck when she was hit, resulting in serious injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and spoke with police.

Anyone with information or dash camera video footage is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 .