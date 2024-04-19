Winnipeg Airport’s Largest Runway Undergoing Repairs

Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport is undertaking runway improvements that may result in some areas of the city seeing an increase or decrease in air traffic.

Winnipeg Airports Authority says work on Runway 18/36, which is nearly 3.4 kilometres in length, began earlier this month.

The largest runway at the airport will undergo extensive pavement repairs, electrical enhancements and drainage restoration. This type of regular preventative maintenance is required every 10-15 years to maintain the integrity of runways.

During this time, some neighbourhoods may experience an increase or decrease in air traffic, including St. James, Brooklands, Charleswood, Tuxedo, River Heights, Fort Garry, Fort Rouge, St. Vital, Wolseley and the south end.

Rehabilitation work on the runway is expected to be completed by the fall.