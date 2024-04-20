Charges Laid in Arson, Theft at RRC Polytech

Winnipeg police have charged a man following an arson and theft at Red River College Polytech on February 23.

Police say the suspect attended the college’s Princess Street campus and stole thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment. He then allegedly set fire to the premises during midday while staff and students were present.

No injuries were reported and everyone was able to evacuate safely.

Police used video surveillance to assist them in identifying a suspect and determined the fire was deliberately set.

Treysten Porteous, 23, was arrested near Main Street and Logan Avenue on Thursday.

He has been charged with arson and theft-related offences. He remains in custody.