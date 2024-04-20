Fighter Jets to Conduct Flyby at Jets’ First Playoff Game

Winnipeg Jets fans will be looking to the sky on Sunday ahead of the team’s first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CF-18 Hornet fighter jets from 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta will conduct a flyby over Canada Life Centre and the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party on Sunday evening. The flyby will take place just after 6 p.m. CT.

The aircraft will fly over the arena at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route.

The CF-18 Hornet is the RCAF’s frontline multi-role fighter, and is employed in many different roles, including air defence, air superiority and tactical support.

The Jets face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday before a rematch on Tuesday, April 23. Game time is a late start at 8:30 p.m. CT.