‘Come From Away’ Musical Returning to Winnipeg

The smash Broadway hit musical Come From Away is returning to Winnipeg’s Centennial Concert Hall this fall.

The production’s limited run will thrill local audiences from October 4-6, 2024.

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Ticket information will be released later this spring.