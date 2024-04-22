Police Investigating Illegal Drones Over Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party

Winnipeg police are advising the public to leave their personal drones at home and away from the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party.

Police say they identified several illegal drones flying in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday.

“The operators of these drones were located, identified and are being investigated,” police said in a release. “As a reminder, private drone use is prohibited over crowds, and operators could face serious penalties.”

Police also said drone operators need to familiarize themselves with the specific laws and regulations that apply to their location and the intended use of the drone. Violating drone operation regulations can result in fines, penalties, and legal consequences.

Unauthorized drone use may also interfere with certified/authorized aircraft in the area, including violation of Transport Canada regulations.

The next Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party is on Tuesday night as the Jets host the Avalanche for game 2 (8:30 p.m. CT) of the first round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.