Manitoba Marks Record Number of Kidney Transplants

WINNIPEG — A record number of kidney transplants were performed last year in Manitoba, marking a new high in organ donation and transplantation efforts.

A total of 83 Manitobans underwent kidney transplants through the Adult Kidney Transplant Program at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg in 2023, surpassing the previous record of 77 set in 2017. Minister Asagwara highlighted the remarkable increase in organ donations, with 30 Manitobans donating organs posthumously, a substantial rise from the previous record of 22 in 2018.

“As a community, we have the power to make a profound difference in the lives of those living with kidney failure,” said Asagwara.

“As we mark National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week, I encourage all Manitobans to register their intent to be organ and tissue donors to help save lives. Together, we can bring hope to individuals, and their loved ones, who are affected by kidney disease.”

Manitobans are encouraged to register as organ and tissue donors through the province’s online registry at signupforlife.ca. More than 69,000 Manitobans have already registered since the registry’s inception in 2012, with an additional 4,000 signing up last year. To register, individuals must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Manitoba Personal Health Information Number.