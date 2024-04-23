Evanescence to Perform Winnipeg on October 22
April 23, 2024 1:37 PM | Entertainment
Evanescence (HANDOUT)
Grammy award-winning rock band Evanescence are hitting the road on their first headline tour across Canada in 15 years.
Winnipeg fans can see the band perform on October 22 at Canada Life Centre, joined by grunge/metal rockers Halestorm and alternative sister-trio, The Warning.
Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
