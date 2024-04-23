Home » News » Manitoba Launches Provincial Spine Program to Slash Wait Times

Manitoba Launches Provincial Spine Program to Slash Wait Times

April 23, 2024 12:34 PM | News


Health Sciences Centre (FILE)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is introducing a new provincial spine program aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing long wait times.

Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara unveiled the initiative on Tuesday at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, emphasizing its potential to alleviate the suffering caused by spinal pain and enable Manitobans to resume their lives sooner.

“Manitobans should not have to suffer from debilitating spinal pain. It can completely disrupt every aspect of a person’s life,” said Asagwara.

“The creation of a new provincial spine program will reduce wait times for both patients awaiting consultation and those needing surgery, ensuring Manitobans receive treatment more quickly so they can resume their lives.”

The provincial government is injecting more than $12 million into the program, which will prioritize faster consultations with spinal surgeons, streamline wait lists, and coordinate comprehensive care across various providers and resources statewide.

Starting May 1, surgical capacity for spinal procedures will increase by more than 50%, alongside the deployment of cutting-edge minimally invasive equipment across all sites, including Concordia Hospital, Brandon Regional Health Centre, and Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg.

Three spinal surgeons have been recruited to Manitoba over the past 10 months — two in Winnipeg and one in Brandon.

Tags: Health | Manitoba | Winnipeg

