RCMP Arrest Man in Selkirk After Exposing Himself at Daycare

April 23, 2024 2:23 PM | News


An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man after an indecent act at a Selkirk daycare on Monday.

Police were called to the Morris Avenue daycare at around 11:30 a.m. after the suspect allegedly exposed himself to children and staff.

An employee immediately contact police and provided a description of the suspect, who fled on foot.

RCMP were again alerted at around 1:45 p.m. that the same suspect had returned to the area. Officers arrested him without incident at the scene.

A 44-year-old man is facing a charge of an incident act. He was released form custody to appear in court at a later date.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.


