Construction Begins on Temporary Waverley West Fire Hall

WINNIPEG — Shovels are in the ground on a new interim modular fire paramedic station in the city’s Waverley West area.

All three levels of government were present Tuesday at an announcement at the future site of the fire hall at 130 Eaglewood Drive.

“As our city grows, it’s crucial we adapt to meet the needs of our new neighbourhoods,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

“This interim modular station in Waverley West demonstrates our commitment to delivering essential services efficiently, ensuring the safety and well-being of all Winnipeggers.”

The temporary station will serve the community of approximately 60,000 people for two years until a permanent fire hall opens in 2026. Construction on that facility, to be located at the corner of Bison Drive and Ruth Crossing, will begin next year at a cost of $12.2 million.

“The interim modular station is a great and innovative way to meet the needs of the community until the permanent station is in place,” said Tom Wallace, the city’s deputy chief of support services and 9-1-1 communications.

“The design of the modular building is such that it can be deployed to a site in an interim basis and then be moved and redeployed elsewhere in the city to respond to other future fire and rescue service needs.”

The total cost for the interim modular station and site development is approximately $6.8 million, with $1.3 million coming from the federal government.

The provincial government has committed $3.4 million through a grant to the City of Winnipeg toward 40 new firefighters for the new fire station in Waverley West.