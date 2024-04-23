Police Seek Witnesses in ‘Inappropriate Encounter’ at Polo Park Mall

Winnipeg police are looking to track down witnesses who intervened after an “inappropriate encounter” at CF Polo Park.

Police say on April 13 at around 4 p.m., three men came to the aid of a young female who had an encounter with an unidentified male in a coffee shop. The suspect fled and the female spoke with the three men, but didn’t get their names.

Police are hoping to speak with the witnesses as they may be able to assist in the investigation.

They are described as being in their 20s, South Asian in appearance, and one of them was wearing a turban.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6245 and reference #R24-17641 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.